Keegan Murray's Injury Status For Spurs-Kings Game

Keegan Murray is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game between the San Antonio Spurs and Sacramento Kings.
On Thursday evening, the Sacramento Kings are hosting the San Antonio Spurs in California, but for the game, they could be without one of their best players.

2022 fourth-overall pick Keegan Murray is listed as questionable due to a back injury (he left their last game against the Brooklyn Nets early with the injury).

Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee provided insight into his status in two tweets on Wednesday night.  

Anderson's first tweet: "A league source tells The Sacramento Bee that Kings rookie Keegan Murray is questionable for Thursday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. I'm told Murray is getting extra rest and treatment today, and he is in good spirits. "

Anderson's second tweet: "Murray's injury is being described as low back soreness and is not believed to be serious. The team's medical staff will continue to treat and evaluate him leading up to tomorrow's game against the Spurs."

The former Iowa star is off to a solid start to his NBA career with averages of 12.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest. 

In addition, the Kings are one of the hottest teams in the NBA. 

After starting out the season 0-4, they have won seven of their last nine games and are in the middle of a four-game winning streak. 

Currently, they are 7-6 in their first 13 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference. 

As for the Spurs, they come into the night with a 6-9 record in their first 15 games (they have lost two games in a row). 

