Keldon Johnson Injury Status For Cavaliers-Spurs Game

Originally listed as “Available” for Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson has been downgraded to “Questionable” due to a stomach illness.

The San Antonio Spurs began the 2022-23 NBA season looking like a sneaky competitor in the Western Conference, but they have since come back down to earth and they have lost 11 of their last 13 games.

Coming off back-to-back wins for the first time since the end of October, the Spurs will be taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night in San Antonio. However, they may be doing so without one of their young stars.

Keldon Johnson, who was originally listed as “available” for Monday night’s game against Cleveland, has been downgraded to “questionable” due to a stomach illness.

In 24 games this season, Johnson has been having a career-year, averaging a career-high 20.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game while shooting 40.8 percent from the floor and 34.7 percent from three-point range.

Currently in the midst of his fourth season, Johnson has become one of the faces of this young Spurs’ franchise, especially with All-Star guard Dejounte Murray now in Atlanta with the Atlanta Hawks.

If Johnson is unable to play on Monday against the Cavaliers, Devin Vassell and Tre Jones will likely take on the team’s offensive load.

The San Antonio Spurs currently find themselves 8-18 on the season, tied for the worst record in the Western Conference with the Houston Rockets.

Following their game against Cleveland on Monday night, the Spurs will play their next game on Wednesday night at home against the Portland Trail Blazers.

