Kevin Huerter's Injury Status For Tuesday’s Game

Sacramento Kings star Kevin Huerter is on the injury report for Tuesday’s game.

On Tuesday evening, the Sacramento Kings will be in Salt Lake City to face off with the Utah Jazz.

For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Kevin Huerter is listed as questionable due to a back injury.

The former Maryland star is in his first season with the Kings, and is off to an excellent start.

Through 34 games, he is averaging 15.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 steals per contest.

The former 19th-overall pick is also shooting an impressive 48.2% from the field and 42.2% from the three-point range.