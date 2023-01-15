Kevin Huerter's Status For Kings-Spurs Game

Kevin Huerter is on the injury report for Sunday's game.

On Sunday night, the Sacramento Kings will be in Texas to face off with the San Antonio Spurs.

However, they could be without one of their best players, as Kevin Huerter is on the injury report.

Underdog NBA: "Kevin Huerter (conditioning) listed questionable for Sunday."

The former Maryland star is in his first season with the Kings and has been outstanding through 38 games with the franchise.

Huerter is averaging 15.8 points on 48.2% shooting from the field and 42.0% from the three-point range.

The former 19th-overall pick spent the first four seasons of his pro career with the Atlanta Hawks and made the NBA Playoffs in each of the last two seasons.

In 2021, Huerter helped lead the Hawks to Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

In addition, the Kings are one of the best teams in the Western Conference, with a 23-18 record in 41 games.

Over the last ten games, the Kings have gone 6-4, and they are in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

Right now, they are the fourth seed and only 2.0 games behind the New Orleans Pelicans for third.

As for the Spurs, they come into the night as the 14th seed in the west with a 13-30 record in 43 games.

They are in the middle of a four-game losing streak and 2-8 in their last ten games.

On the road, the Kings are 9-9 in 18 games, while the Spurs are 8-14 in the 22 games they have hosted in San Antonio, Texas.