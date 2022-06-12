Key Player On Game 5 Injury Report For Golden State Warriors
Otto Porter Jr. is listed as questionable due to a foot injury for Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday evening. The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics are tied up at 2-2 in the series.
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday evening at the Chase Center, and for the game they could be without one of their key players.
Otto Porter Jr. is listed as questionable due to a foot injury, and his status has been relayed by FantasyLabs NBA.
The Warriors won the fourth game of the series on Friday night at the TD Garden in Massachusetts by a score of 107-97.
The series is now tied up at 2-2.
Porter Jr. played 14 minutes and had two points in the game.
Each team is 1-1 at home during the series so far.
