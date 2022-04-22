Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Game 3

Khris Middleton has been ruled out for Friday's Game 3 contest between the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls.

The Milwaukee Bucks are in Illinois to take on the Chicago Bulls for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series on Friday evening.

The series is currently knotted up at 1-1 after the Bucks won the first game, but the Bulls stormed back to win Game 2 as massive road underdogs on Wednesday evening.

For the game on Friday, the Bucks will be without star shooting guard Khris Middleton, who injured his MCL in Game 2.

NBA's official injury report

It's a tough blow for the Bucks, because Middleton is arguably the second best player on the team behind 2021 NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

There is no question that the Bucks do win the NBA title last season with Middleton in the lineup.

As for the Bulls, this is the first time the franchise has been to the NBA Playoffs since 2017 when they had Jimmy Butler.

It's also All-Star Zach LaVine's first time ever in the postseason.

The Bucks finished their regular season as the third seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Bulls wrapped up their season as the sixth seed in the east.

