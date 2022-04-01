Khris Middleton's Status For Clippers-Bucks Game

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers in Wisconsin on Friday evening, but for the game they will be without several key players.

One of the players that has been ruled out is NBA Champion Khris Middleton.

The status of Middleton can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Bucks come into the game after a thrilling battle on Brooklyn against the Nets on Thursday.

They won the game 120-119 in overtime to advance to 48-28 on the season, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Related stories on NBA basketball