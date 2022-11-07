Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Bucks-Hawks Game

On Monday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will be in Georgia to face off with the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.

For the game, they will remain without one of their best players.

All-Star Khris Middleton has been ruled out (he has not played in a game yet this season).

NBA's official injury report

He is one of their best players, and last season he averaged 20.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest.

In addition, he made his third trip to the NBA All-Star Game.

Therefore, it's very impressive that the Bucks have gotten off to a 9-0 start without him.

They have been the best team in the NBA, and appear to be a strong contender to win the 2023 NBA Championship.

The nine wins have come against the Philadelphia 76ers, Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons (twice), Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Outside of his rookie season (he played for the Pistons), Middleton has spent his entire career with the Bucks.

He was the 39th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, and has played a decade in the league.

His career averages are 17.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest.

One of his best attributes is his shooting from deep (39.2% from the three-point for his career).

The Bucks beat the Hawks in the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals on their way to winning the NBA Championship.

Middleton was a huge reason they were able to win that series and ultimate capture the title.