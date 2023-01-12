Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Bucks-Hawks Game

Khris Middleton is on the injury report for Wednesday’s game.

On Wednesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks are in Georgia to face off with the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.

For the game, they will remain without Khris Middleton, who has been ruled out due to a knee injury.

Underdog NBA: "Khris Middleton (knee) listed out for Wednesday."

The three-time NBA All-Star has missed the last 12 games, so this will be his 13th straight game out of the lineup.

In seven games, Middleton has averages of 11.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest.

Last season, he made the All-Star Game and averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest.

Even with Middleton off to a slow start to the season (and missing a large chunk of time), the Bucks are still among the best teams in the NBA.

They come into the night as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 26-14 record in 40 games.

Over the last ten, they have gone 4-6, and on the road, the Bucks are 10-9 in 19 games away from Wisconsin.

The two teams have faced off three times this season, and the Hawks are 2-1.

Right now, the Hawks are 19-21 in 40 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the east.

At home, they are 11-8 in 19 games and they have gone 4-6 in their last ten games overall.

The Bucks and Hawks faced off in the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, and the Bucks won the series in six games (they went on to win the NBA Championship).