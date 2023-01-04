Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Bucks-Raptors Game

Khris Middleton has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors.

On Wednesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks are facing off with the Toronto Raptors in Canda.

However, they will be without one of their best players for the game, as Khris Middleton has been ruled out.

The three-time NBA All-Star has missed the last nine games, so this will be his tenth straight out of the lineup.

In seven games, Middleton has averages of 11.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest.

Last season, the NBA Champion averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest (he also made the NBA All-Star Game).

Therefore, the Bucks' impressive start to the season is even more remarkable, considering they have played without Middleton for 30 games.

They come into the matchup with the Raptors as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 24-13 record.

In addition, the Bucks are only 1.5 games behind the Boston Celtics for the first seed.

After winning the NBA Championship in 2021, they lost in the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

That said, the Bucks are one of the true contenders to win the 2023 NBA Championship.

As for the Raptors, they are tied with the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls for the tenth seed in the east.

They are 16-21 in the 37 games they have played and are 3-7 in their last ten.

The Bucks are 8-9 in 17 games on the road away from Milwaukee, while the Raptors are 11-8 in 19 games at home in Toronto.