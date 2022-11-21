Skip to main content

Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Bucks Game

Khris Middleton remains ruled out for Monday's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Portland Trail Blazers.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Monday night, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers in Wisconsin. 

However, they will remain without one of their top players for the game.

Khris Middleton is ruled out with the wrist injury that has kept him out of the first 15 games of the season. 

Last season, Middleton made his third trip to the All-Star Game and averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest.

He helps make up a very talented big 3 with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday. 

In 2021, they won the NBA Championship over the Phoenix Suns and Middleton played a huge part in their playoff run. 

To start this season, the Bucks have done well despite not playing with Middleton (and having other injuries).

Holiday had missed four games in a row before returning on Friday night against the Philadelphia 76ers (they lost 110-102). 

Coming into the night, they are 11-4 in their first 15 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference. 

They had started out a perfect 9-0 but have gone just 2-4 over their last six games. 

At home, they have been dominant, with an 8-1 record in nine games played in Wisconsin. 

Currently, they have a 1.5-game lead over the Atlanta Hawks (for the second seed) and are 1.5 games behind the Boston Celtics (for the first seed). 

As for the Trail Blazers, they come into the game with a 10-6 record in their first 16 games, which has them tied for the second seed in the Western Conference.

USATSI_17552736_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Injury Report Against Thunder

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17167902_168388303_lowres (1)
Rumors

Could Brooklyn Nets Pursue Former Atlanta Hawks First-Round Pick?

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_16008703_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors And Pelicans Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18514317_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry's Status For Warriors-Pelicans Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19359536_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Cavs Injury Report Against Hawks

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17686443_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Blazers-Bucks Game On Monday

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19359345_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Warriors-Pelicans Game On Monday

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19472093_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Bucks Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19435295_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Heat And Timberwolves Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar