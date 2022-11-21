Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Bucks Game

On Monday night, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers in Wisconsin.

However, they will remain without one of their top players for the game.

Khris Middleton is ruled out with the wrist injury that has kept him out of the first 15 games of the season.

Last season, Middleton made his third trip to the All-Star Game and averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest.

He helps make up a very talented big 3 with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday.

In 2021, they won the NBA Championship over the Phoenix Suns and Middleton played a huge part in their playoff run.

To start this season, the Bucks have done well despite not playing with Middleton (and having other injuries).

Holiday had missed four games in a row before returning on Friday night against the Philadelphia 76ers (they lost 110-102).

Coming into the night, they are 11-4 in their first 15 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

They had started out a perfect 9-0 but have gone just 2-4 over their last six games.

At home, they have been dominant, with an 8-1 record in nine games played in Wisconsin.

Currently, they have a 1.5-game lead over the Atlanta Hawks (for the second seed) and are 1.5 games behind the Boston Celtics (for the first seed).

As for the Trail Blazers, they come into the game with a 10-6 record in their first 16 games, which has them tied for the second seed in the Western Conference.