Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Lakers-Bucks Game

Khris Middleton is listed as probable for Friday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks.

On Friday night, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in Wisconsin.

For the game, they will likely have one of their top three players make his season debut.

Khris Middleton, who has yet to play in a game so far this season, is listed as probable for the contest.

On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the three-time NBA All-Star would likely play on Friday.

Wojnarowski: "ESPN Sources: Milwaukee Bucks All-Star forward Khris Middleton plans to make his season debut vs. the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday (ESPN, 7:30 PM ET). Middleton has been recovering from July surgery on his left wrist. The Bucks are 15-5, second in the East."

Last season, Middleton averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest on 37.3% shooting from the three-point range.

In addition, he made his third career trip to the NBA All-Star Game.

Therefore, the fact that the Bucks have been able to play so well without him has been impressive.

They are the second seed in the Eastern Conference and only 2.0 games behind the Boston Celtics (the best team in the NBA) for the first seed.

At home, the Bucks are 11-2 in the 13 games they have hosted in Wisconsin.

Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday make up one of the best big threes in the entire NBA.

As for the Lakers, they come into the night as the 13th seed in the Western Conference with an 8-12 record in their first 20 games.