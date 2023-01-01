Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Wizards-Bucks Game

Khris Middleton is on the injury report for Sunday's game between the Washington Wizards and Milwaukee Bucks.

On Sunday night, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Washington Wizards in Wisconsin.

For the game, they will remain without one of their best players, as NBA Champion Khris Middleton has been ruled out.

Underdog NBA: "Khris Middleton (knee) listed out for Sunday."

The three-time NBA All-Star has missed the last seven games, so this will be his eighth straight out of the lineup.

He has played in seven games this season and has averages of 11.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest.

Last season, Middleton averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest (and made the All-Star Game).

The Bucks come into Sunday night as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 23-12 record in 35 games.

They are 4-6 in their last ten games but a very impressive 15-3 in the 18 games they have played at home in Wisconsin.

In their most recent game, the Bucks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 123-114 at home on Friday night.

As for the Wizards, they enter the matchup as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 16-21 record in 37 games.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 5-5, but currently, the Wizards are in the middle of a four-game winning streak.

On the road, they have gone 6-14 in 20 games played away from Washington, D.C.

This will be the first time during the 2022-23 NBA season that the Wizards and Bucks have faced off (they played in March of 2022 and the Bucks won 114-102).