Kings And Bucks Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Sacramento Kings and Milwaukee Bucks have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Wednesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Sacramento Kings in Wisconsin.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Kings have ruled out Terrence Davis, Chima Moneke and Neemias Queta.

Meanwhile, the Bucks will be without Wesley Matthews and Joe Ingles, but Serge Ibaka and MarJon Beauchamp have been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Kings will start Fox, Huerter, Barnes, Murray, Sabonis on Wednesday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Bucks will start Holiday, Allen, Middleton, Giannis, Lopez on Wednesday."

The Kings come into the night in the middle of a three-game winning streak, and they are also 7-3 over their last ten games.

After starting out the season 0-4, they have gone 13-5 over the last 18 games and are 13-9 on the season.

They are the fourth seed in the Western Conference and 2.0 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the first seed.

On the road, the Kings are 5-5 in ten games away from Sacramento, California.

As for the Bucks, they are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 17-6 record in 23 games.

They have won two games in a row and are 7-3 in their last ten.

At home, the Bucks are a very impressive 11-3, and they are 2.0 games behind the Boston Celtics for the first seed.

Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has gotten off to a sensational start to the season with averages of 31.9 points, 11.3 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.1 blocks per contest.