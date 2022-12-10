Kings And Cavs Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Sacramento Kings and Cleveland Cavaliers have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Friday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Sacramento Kings are facing off in Ohio.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Kings will be without De'Aaron Fox, Terrence Davis, Chima Moneke and Neemias Queta.

As for the Cavs, they have ruled out Kevin Love, Donovan Mitchell, Ricky Rubio, Dylan Windler, Isaiah Mobley and Dean Wade.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Kings will start Mitchell, Huerter, Barnes, Murray, Sabonis on Friday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Cavs will start Garland, LeVert, Stevens, Evan Mobley, Allen on Friday."

The Kings will be without their star point guard (Fox), so it will be challenging to beat a Cavs team that is 11-1 in 12 games at home.

That being said, the Cavs are without their best player (Mitchell), who is averaging 29.0 points per contest.

Coming into Friday night, the Kings are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 13-10 record in 23 games.

On the road, they have gone 5-6 in 11 games outside of Sacramento.

With the Western Conference being so tight, the Kings are only 2.5 games behind the New Orleans Pelicans for the first seed.

Meanwhile, the Cavs are 16-9 in 25 games, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

Both teams have been on prolonged playoff droughts (the Kings have not made the playoffs since 2006, while the Cavs have not been to the playoffs since 2018).

However, they both look like playoff teams right now.