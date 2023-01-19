Kings And Lakers Injury Reports

The Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers have announced their injury reports.

On Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Sacramento Kings.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 7:30 Eastern Time).

The Kings have ruled out Alex Len, Keon Ellis and Neemias Queta.

Meanwhile, Matthew Dellavedova and Domantas Sabonis are both listed as questionable.

The Lakers will be without Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves, Lonnie Walker IV and Scotty Pippen Jr.

Four-time NBA Champion LeBron James is listed as questionable.

NBA's official injury report

The Kings enter the night as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 24-18 record in 42 games.

They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak and are 7-3 in their last ten games.

The franchise has not made the NBA Playoffs since 2006, but there is a good chance they will end the drought this season.

On the road, the Kings have gone 10-9 in 19 games away from Sacramento, California.

As for the Lakers, they are the 13th seed in the west with a 20-24 record in 44 games.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games and 11-10 in 21 games hosted in Los Angeles, California.

The west has been so close that they are only one game out of the tenth seed (the final play-in tournament spot) and two games out of the sixth seed (the final guaranteed playoff spot).

In the most recent matchup between the Kings and the Lakers, the Lakers won 136-134 on the road.

James led the way with 37 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.