Klay Thompson's Injury Status For Warriors-Pelicans Game

On Monday night, the Golden State Warriors are in Louisiana to take on the New Orleans Pelicans.

This will be the second night of a back-to-back after defeating the Houston Rockets in Texas on Sunday night by a score of 127-120.

Klay Thompson erupted for 41 points on 10/13 shooting from the three-point range, which was his best game of the season.

The Warriors also won their first road game (they had been 0-8 coming into the game).

For Monday's game, they will be without Thompson, as he has been ruled out for injury management.

Underdog NBA: "Klay Thompson (injury management) listed out Monday."

Thompson is averaging 17.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest on 38.8% shooting from the field and 37.7% shooting from the three-point range.

He's gotten off to a slow start to the year, but after the big game against the Rockets, it would be no surprise to see him get on a hot streak.

The Warriors enter the night with an 8-9 record in their first 17 games, but they are in the middle of a two-game winning streak after beating the New York Knicks and Rockets.

They are the 11th seed in the Western Conference, but they are only 3.5 games behind the Utah Jazz who are the first seed.

As for the Pelicans, they come into the game with a 9-7 record in their first 16 games, which has them tied with the Dallas Mavericks for the eighth seed in the west.