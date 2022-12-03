Klay Thompson's Status For Rockets-Warriors Game

Klay Thompson is on the injury report for Saturday's game between the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors.

On Saturday night, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Houston Rockets at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

For the game, they will be without one of their best players, as five-time NBA All-Star Klay Thompson has been ruled out.

Underdog NBA: "Klay Thompson (injury management) listed out Saturday."

On Friday night, Thompson had 26 points, five rebounds and six assists in a 119-111 win over the Chicago Bulls.

The four-time NBA Champion is averaging 17.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest in 19 games.

After a slow start to the season, he has played better recently, and in a game on Nov. 20 (against the Rockets), he had 41 points on 14/23 shooting from the field and 10/13 from the three-point range.

Thompson missed the 2020 and 2021 seasons due to injuries but returned in the middle of 2022 to help lead the Warriors to their fourth title in eight seasons.

In each of the last six seasons that he has played, he has made the NBA Finals.

The Warriors come into the night with a 12-11 record in their first 23 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

At home, they have been unbelievable, with a 10-1 record in the 11 games they have hosted in San Francisco, California.

Meanwhile, the Rockets are the 14th seed in the west with a 6-16 record in their first 22 games.

They are 3-11 in 14 games played on the road away from Houston.