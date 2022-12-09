Knicks And Hornets Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Friday night, the New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets are facing off in North Carolina.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Knicks have ruled out DaQuan Jeffries, Trevor Keels, Ryan Arcidiacono and Obi Toppin.

As for the Hornets, they will be without LaMelo Ball, Gordon Hayward, Cody Martin, Dennis Smith Jr. and Mark Williams.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Knicks will start Brunson, Grimes, Barrett, Randle, Robinson on Friday.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Hornets will start Rozier, Oubre, McDaniels, Washington, Plumlee on Friday."

The Knicks come into the night in the middle of a two-game winning streak and are coming off a 113-89 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night at home.

They are 12-13 in their first 25 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Over the last ten games, the Knicks have gone 4-6, and they are 6-6 in 12 games on the road.

As for the Hornets, this will be their tenth straight game without Ball (their best player), who has only played in three games this season.

Therefore, it's no surprise that they have struggled, going 7-18 in their first 25 games.

Right now, the Hornets are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference and in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

At home in North Carolina, they have gone 4-8, and over the last ten games, they are 3-7.

In their most recent game on Wednesday night, the Hornets lost 122-116 on the road to the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in New York.