Knicks And Nuggets Injury Reports

On Wednesday night, the New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets are facing off in Colorado.

For the game, the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 3:30 Eastern Time.

The Knicks have ruled out Mitchell Robinson, Trevor Keels and Feron Hunt.

Robinson has missed each of the last six games with a right knee injury.

As for the Nuggets, Collin Gillespie and Nikola Jokic have been ruled out, while Ish Smith is doubtful.

Aaron Gordon and Bones Hyland are both listed as questionable.

NBA's official injury report

Playing without Jokic will be tough as he is the team's best player and coming off winning back-to-back MVP Awards.

The former second-round pick is averaging 20.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.9 assists per contest.

He leads the team in points, rebounds and assists per game.

The Nuggets come into the night with a 9-4 record in their first 13 games, which has them as the second seed in the Western Conference.

They are just a half-game behind Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers for the first seed.

This will be their fifth game of the season at home, and they are a perfect 4-0 in Colorado.

As for the Knicks, they come into the game on the second night of a back-to-back.

They beat the Utah Jazz (on the road in Salt Lake City) by a score of 118-111 to advance to 7-7 in their first 14 games.

Currently, they are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, and have a 3-4 record in seven games on the road.