Knicks' Finalized Injury Report Against Trail Blazers

The New York Knicks are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday night.

For the game, the team has finalized their injury report.

Knicks: "Injury update for tonight’s game. Mitchell Robinson (Sore right knee) is available. Out: Derrick Rose (Sore right toe) Cam Reddish (Sore right groin)"

They also remain without Trevor Keels and Feron Hunt (G League).

This will be the third game in a row that Reddish has missed, while Rose has been ruled out for the second straight game.

Robinson is an important player to have available, as he is averaging 2.0 blocks per contest.

The Knicks come into the night after beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 129-119 on Monday.

They are 9-9 in their first 18 games and tied with the Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors for the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

At home, they have a 4-3 record in the seven games they have hosted in Manhattan.

Last season they missed the NBA Playoffs, but they have a roster that should compete for a top-six seed.

As for the Trail Blazers, they are in the middle of a four-game losing streak and come into the night 10-8 in their first 18 games.

They are tied with the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves for the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

This will be their third straight game playing without six-time NBA All-Star Damian Lillard.

On the road, they have been solid, with a 6-3 record in nine games.