Skip to main content
Kyle Kuzma's Status For Bulls-Wizards Game

Kyle Kuzma's Status For Bulls-Wizards Game

Kyle Kuzma has been ruled out for Tuesday's game between the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards.

Kyle Kuzma has been ruled out for Tuesday's game between the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards.

The Washington Wizards are hosting the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday evening, but for the game they will be without one of their best players.  

Star forward Kyle Kuzma has been ruled out for the contest due to a knee injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

The Wizards come into the night as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-42 record in the 74 games that they have played in so far this season.  

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17269709_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kyle Kuzma's Status For Bulls-Wizards Game

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17984107_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Andre Iguodala Said After The Warriors Lost To The Grizzlies

By Ben Stinar56 minutes ago
USATSI_17960607_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Zach LaVine's Status For Bulls-Wizards Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_8969779_168388303_lowres
News

The Utah Jazz Officially Announced The Signing Of A Former Bucks Star

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17967136_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Donovan Mitchell's Status For Jazz-Clippers Game

By Ben Stinar15 hours ago
USATSI_14710676_168388303_lowres
News

The Boston Celtics Have Officially Announced The Signing Of A Former Utah Jazz Star

By Ben Stinar15 hours ago
USATSI_17099784_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Status For Bucks-76ers Game

By Ben Stinar16 hours ago
USATSI_17295819_168388303_lowres
News

Trail Blazers Starting Lineup Against The Thunder

By Ben Stinar16 hours ago
USATSI_17897316_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Tweeted About The Will Smith-Chris Rock Incident

By Ben Stinar16 hours ago