Kyle Kuzma's Status For Bulls-Wizards Game
Kyle Kuzma has been ruled out for Tuesday's game between the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards.
The Washington Wizards are hosting the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday evening, but for the game they will be without one of their best players.
Star forward Kyle Kuzma has been ruled out for the contest due to a knee injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Wizards come into the night as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-42 record in the 74 games that they have played in so far this season.
