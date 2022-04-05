Kyle Kuzma's Injury Status For Wizards-Timberwolves Game

The Washington Wizards are in Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves on Tuesday evening, and for the game they will be without their star forward Kyle Kuzma.

The 2017 first-round pick has been ruled out for the contest due to a knee injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the team.

The Wizards come into the game already having been eliminated from the 2021-22 NBA Playoff contention.

They are currently the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 34-44 record in the 78 games that they have played in so far this season.

