Kyle Kuzma's Status For Wizards-Hawks Game

The Washington Wizards are in Georgia to face off with the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday evening, and for the game they will be without their star forward Kyle Kuzma.

The former first-round pick has been ruled out due to a knee injury, and his status for the contest can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Wizards enter the night as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 35-44 record in the 79 games that they have played in so far this season.

The Related stories on NBA basketball