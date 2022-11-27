Kyle Kuzma's Injury Status For Wizards-Celtics Game

On Sunday night, the Washington Wizards will be on the road to face off with the Boston Celtics in Massachusetts.

However, they could be without one of their three best players for the contest, as Kyle Kuzma is listed as questionable due to a back injury.

Underdog NBA: "Kyle Kuzma (back) now questionable Sunday."

The NBA Champion forward is currently averaging 20.3 points and 8.1 rebounds per contest.

Over his last three games, he has scored at least 28 points and grabbed at least seven rebounds.

While the Wizards are in the middle of a two-game losing streak, they have gone 6-4 over their last ten games.

Currently, they are tied with the Philadelphia 76ers for the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

On the road, the Wizards are 3-5 in the eight games they have played outside of Washington, D.C.

They will need Kuzma on Sunday because the Celtics are the best team in the NBA to start the 2022-23 season.

Coming into the night, the Celtics are 15-4 in their first 19 games and in the middle of a two-game winning streak (they are also 9-1 in their last ten games).

At home, they are sensational, with an 8-1 record in the nine games they have hosted in Massachusetts.

The Celtics had been on a nine-game winning streak before losing to the Chicago Bulls last week.

In 2022, the Wizards missed the NBA Playoffs (12th seed), while the Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals.