Kyrie Irving's Final Injury Status For Nets-Spurs Game

Kyrie Irving has been ruled out for Tuesday’s game.

On Tuesday evening, the Brooklyn Nets are in Texas to face off with the San Antonio Spurs.

However, they will be without their starting point guard, as Kyrie Irving has been rule out for the contest due to a calf injury.

The former first-overall pick is in the middle of an outstanding season with averages of 25.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest on 48.0% shooting from the field.

Earlier this month, Irving had 27 points against the Spurs (at home), and the Nets won 139-103.

Over the last month and a half, the Nets have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA.

They are currently tied with the Milwaukee Bucks for the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 27-15 record in 42 games.

Over the last ten games, the Nets have gone 7-3, and they are an impressive 14-8 in the 22 games they have played on the road away from Barclays Center.

Irving is in his fourth season playing for the Nets, but they have only won just one playoff series in that span.

That said, they look like a team who could compete for the 2023 NBA Championship.

Meanwhile, the Spurs come into the night as the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 13-31 record in 44 games.

They are in the middle of a five-game losing streak and 8-15 in the 23 games they have hosted at home in San Antonio, Texas.