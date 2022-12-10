Kyrie Irving's Injury Status For Nets-Pacers Game

Kyrie Irving is on the injury report for Saturday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers.

On Saturday evening, the Brooklyn Nets will be in Indianapolis to take on the Indiana Pacers.

NBA Champion guard Kyrie Irving has been ruled out for the contest due to an adductor injury.

Underdog NBA: "Kyrie Irving (adductor) ruled out Saturday."

The former Duke star has played in 19 games this season and has averages of 25.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 blocks per contest.

In addition, he is shooting 48.3% from the field and 32.9% from the three-point range.

Saturday will be the second night of a back-to-back for the Nets, as they beat the Atlanta Hawks 120-116 at home in New York on Friday night.

Irving played 39 minutes and put up 33 points, 11 rebounds and three assists.

He also had an excellent shooting night (11/21 from the field and 5/9 from the three-point range).

The Nets got off to an awful start to the 2022-23 season, but they have been playing much better over the last few weeks.

Currently, they are 15-12 in their first 27 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak and are 7-3 in their last ten games.

With the victory over the Hawks, the Nets are now 10-5 in the 15 games they have hosted at Barclays Center.

As for the Pacers, they are one spot behind the Nets (fifth seed) with a 14-12 record in 26 games.

They are 4-6 in their last ten games but 8-4 in 12 games hosted in Indianapolis.