Kyrie Irving's Injury Status For Nets-Suns Game

Kyrie Irving is on the injury report for Thursday’s game.

On Thursday night, the Brooklyn Nets will be in Arizona to face off with the Phoenix Suns.

For the game, they will likely have their starting point guard back in the starting lineup, as Kyrie Irving is probable.

Underdog NBA: "Kyrie Irving (calf) probable for Thursday."

The former Duke star missed Tuesday’s 106-98 loss to the San Antonio Spurs in Texas.

He comes into the night with impressive averages of 25.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field.

Over the last six weeks, the Nets have been one of the best teams in the NBA, but they are currently in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

They are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 27-16 record in 43 games.

On the road, the Nets have gone 14-9 in the 23 games they have played away from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Irving is in his fourth season with the franchise, and while they have only won one playoff series in that span, they look like a team who could compete for the 2023 NBA Championship.

As for the Suns, they are 21-24 in 45 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Western Conference.

They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak and just 1-9 in their last ten games.

However, the Suns are a very solid 14-7 in the 21 games that they have hosted in Phoenix, Arizona.

This will be the first time the two teams have faced during the 2022-23 season.