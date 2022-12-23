Kyrie Irving's Status For Bucks-Nets Game

Kyrie Irving is not on the injury report for Friday's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets.

On Friday night, the Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

For the game, the Nets will have their star point guard back in the lineup, as Kyrie Irving is not on the injury report.

The former Duke star missed Wednesday’s 143-113 blowout victory over the Golden State Warriors.

Irving has played in 22 games this season, and has averages of 26.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest.

He is also shooting 49.0% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range.

The Nets got off to a rough start to the season, but are now one of the hottest teams in the league.

They have won seven games in a row, and are 9-1 in their last ten games.

Right now, the Nets are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-12 record in 32 games.

However, they are 2.5 games behind the Bucks, who are the first seed.

The Bucks come into the matchup with a 22-9 record in 31 games, and they are 7-3 in their last ten games.

On the road, the Bucks are 8-6 in 14 games, while the Nets have gone 11-5 in 16 games at home.

Back in October, the two teams faced off in Wisconsin, and the Bucks won 110-99.

Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo had 43 points, 14 rebounds and five assists in 38 minutes of playing time.