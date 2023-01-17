Kyrie Irving's Updated Injury Status For Nets-Spurs Game

Kyrie Irving has been added to the injury report for Tuesday’s game.

On Tuesday evening, the Brooklyn Nets will be in Texas to face off with the San Antonio Spurs.

However, they could be without one of their best players, as Kyrie Irving has been added to the injury report.

Underdog NBA: "Kyrie Irving (calf) now questionable Tuesday."

Irving comes into the evening with impressive averages of 25.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest in 32 games.

The former Duke star is also shooting 48.0% from the field and 35.6% from the three-point range.

After getting off to a miserable start to the 2022-23 NBA season, the Nets have been one of the best teams in the league over the last four weeks.

They are tied with the Milwaukee Bucks for the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 27-15 record in 42 games.

Over the last ten games, the Nets are 7-3, and they are an outstanding 14-8 in 22 games on the road.

However, they come into the matchup in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

Earlier this month, Irving and the Nets crushed the Spurs 139-103 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Irving had 27 points and eight rebounds on 11/14 shooting from the field.

Meanwhile, the Spurs are the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 13-31 record in 44 games.

They are 2-8 in their last ten games and in the middle of a five-game losing streak.

At home, the Spurs are 8-15 in the 23 games they have hosted in San Antonio, Texas.