Lakers And 76ers Injury Reports

On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will be in Pennsylvania to take on the Philadelphia 76ers.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 1:30 Eastern Time).

The Lakers have ruled out Cole Swider, Wenyen Gabriel, Scotty Pippen Jr. and Juan Toscano-Anderson.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both probable.

As for the 76ers, Georges Niang, Tyrese Maxey, Saben Lee and Julian Champagnie have all been ruled out.

Danuel House Jr. is listed as questionable.

NBA's official injury report

The Lakers did not have Davis or James when they lost 126-113 to the Toronto Raptors in Canada on Wednesday evening.

They come into the night in the middle of a two-game losing streak but are 6-4 in their last ten games.

After a very slow start to the season, they have played better but are still just 10-14, which has them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

Davis exited Tuesday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers (due to an illness) after only playing eight minutes, but in the two games prior, he had combined for 99 points, 27 rebounds and six blocks.

On the road, the Lakers have gone 4-8, while they are 6-6 at home.

As for the 76ers, they are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 12-12 record in 24 games.

At home, they are 7-5, while one the road, they are 5-7.

In their last game, the 76ers lost in overtime (132-123) to the Houston Rockets in Texas.

The loss was disappointing, considering the Rockets are tied for the worst record in the Western Conference.