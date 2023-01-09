The Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets have announced their injury reports.

UPDATE: LeBron James is now questionable.

On Monday night, the Denver Nuggets are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in Colorado.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 1:30 Eastern Time).

The Lakers have ruled out Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker IV.

Troy Brown Jr. is questionable, while LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are both probable.

As for the Nuggets, they will be without Jack White, Collin Gillespie, Jeff Green and Peyton Watson.

NBA's official injury report

The Lakers come into the night as one of the hottest teams in the NBA.

They are in the middle of a five-game winning streak and coming off a 136-134 win over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night.

Currently, the Lakers are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 19-21 record in 40 games.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games and have gone 9-13 in 22 games on the road.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets are tied with the Memphis Grizzlies for the first seed in the west.

They are 26-13 in 39 games and in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

Over the last ten games, the Nuggets are 8-2, and they have gone 16-3 in the 19 games they have hosted in Colorado.

The Lakers beat the Nuggets 126-108 (in Los Angeles, California) last month.

LeBron James led the Lakers with 30 points, nine rebounds and four assists in 36 minutes of playing time.

The Nuggets were led by Nikola Jokic's 25 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists in 35 minutes of playing time.