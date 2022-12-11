Lakers And Pistons Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Sunday night, the Detroit Pistons are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in Michigan.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Lakers will be without Cole Swider, Scotty Pippen Jr., Juan Toscano-Anderson and Wenyen Gabriel.

Meanwhile, LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been upgraded to available.

As for the Pistons, they will be without Cade Cunningham, Buddy Boeheim, Braxton Key and Isaiah Liver.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Lakers will start Schroder, Beverley, Walker, James, Davis on Sunday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Pistons will start Hayes, Ivey, Bogdanovic, Stewart, Duren on Sunday."

This will be the sixth straight game the Lakers have played on the road, and they are currently in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

The Lakers will return home to play the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

They are 10-15 in 25 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

As for the Pistons, they enter the night with the most losses in the NBA (7-21 in 28 games) and are the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and coming off a 114-103 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in Tennessee on Friday night.

At home, the Pistons have gone 4-8 in 12 games, while the Lakers are 4-9 in 13 games on the road.

Both teams missed the NBA Playoffs during the 2021-22 season.