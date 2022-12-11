Lakers And Pistons Injury Reports

The Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons have announced their injury reports.

On Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons are facing off in Michigan.

For the game, the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 2:30 Eastern Time.

The Lakers will be without Wenyen Gabriel, Cole Swider, Scotty Pippen Jr. and Juan Toscano-Anderson.

Their two best players, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, are both listed as probable.

Meanwhile, the Pistons will be without Cade Cunningham, Buddy Boeheim, and Braxton Key.

Isaiah Livers is listed as questionable.

NBA's official injury report

The Lakers are 10-15 in 25 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

They are coming off a 133-122 overtime loss to the Philadelphia 76ers in Pennsylvania on Friday night.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 5-5 and are in the middle of a three-game losing steak.

While they have gotten off to a tough start to the 2022-23 season, they are only 3.5 games behind the Portland Trail Blazers for the sixth seed in the west.

On the road, the Lakers are 4-9 in 13 games.

As for the Pistons, they have struggled in a big way to start the season.

They are 7-21, which is the most losses in the entire NBA.

Currently, the Pistons are the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference and in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 4-6, and at home, they are 4-8 in 12 games hosted in Michigan.

On Friday night, they lost 114-103 to the Memphis Grizzlies in Tennessee.