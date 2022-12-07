Lakers And Raptors Injury Reports

The Los Angeles Lakers and Toronto Raptors have announced their injury reports.

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers and Toronto Raptors are facing off in Canada.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 2:30 Eastern Time).

The Lakers will be without Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Cole Swider, Scotty Pippen Jr. and Wenyen Gabriel.

Patrick Beverley is listed as doubtful, and Lonnie Walker IV has been upgraded to available.

As for the Raptors, they will be without Otto Porter Jr., Juancho Hernangomez and Precious Achiuwa.

NBA's official injury report

The Lakers come into the game after a 116-102 loss to Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night, which snapped a three-game winning streak.

They are still 7-3 in their last ten games and have been playing much better after a terrible start to the 2022-23 season.

Currently, the Lakers are 10-13 in 23 games and the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

On the road, they have a 4-7 record in 11 games.

Meanwhile, the Raptors are coming off a 116-110 loss to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics on Monday night.

The loss was only their third at home, as they are 9-3 in the 12 games they have hosted in Canada.

They come into the night with a 12-12 record in 24 games, which has them tied with Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers for the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 5-5.

The two teams are playing each other for the first time this season.