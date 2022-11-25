Lakers And Spurs Injury Reports

On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs will face off in Texas.

For the game, the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 3:30 Eastern Time.

The Lakers will be without Patrick Beverley (suspended), Cole Swider and Scotty Pippen Jr.

LeBron James is questionable, while Anthony Davis and Juan Toscano-Anderson are probable.

Meanwhile, the Spurs will be without Doug McDermott, Josh Richardson, Blake Wesley and Dominick Barlow.

Zach Collins, Jordan Hall and Malaki Branham are all available.

NBA's official injury report

The Lakers come into the night with a 5-11 record in their first 16 games, which has them as the 14th seed in the Western Conference.

They had been in the middle of a three-game winning streak before losing their most recent game on Tuesday night to the Phoenix Suns.

On the road, they are 0-6, so they are still looking for their first victory of the season outside of Los Angeles.

The Spurs have been one of the coldest teams in the NBA as of late.

They began the year 5-2 in their first seven games but are currently in the middle of a six-game losing streak and have gone 1-11 in their last 12 games.

Currently, they are the 13th seed in the west with a 6-13 record in 19 games.

At home, they are 3-6 in nine games hosted in San Antonio.

The Spurs are expected to be among the worst teams in the NBA, but the Lakers have a roster with talent that should at least compete for the playoffs.