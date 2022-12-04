Lakers And Wizards Injury Reports

The Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards have announced their injury reports.

On Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards will face off in Washington, D.C.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 12:30 Eastern Time).

The Lakers have ruled out Cole Swider and Scotty Pippen Jr.

Meanwhile, LeBron James is questionable, Anthony Davis is probable and Dennis Schroder has been upgraded to available.

As for the Wizards, they will be without Vernon Carey Jr., Johnny Davis, Devon Dotson, Rui Hachimura, Isaiah Todd and Delon Wright.

NBA's official injury report

The Lakers got off to a tough start to the season but are playing much better as of late.

Currently, they are the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 9-12 record in their first 21 games.

However, they are 7-3 in their last ten games and in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

In addition, they are only three games behind the Sacramento Kings for the fifth seed.

On the road, they have struggled with a 3-6 record in nine games.

Davis has been playing fantastic and is coming off a game where he had 44 points, ten rebounds, four assists and three blocks (the Lakers beat the Milwaukee Bucks 133-129 on Friday night).

The Wizards come into the night tied with the Miami Heat for the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 11-12 in their first 23 games and in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

Over their last ten games, the Wizards are 4-6, and they are 8-4 in the 12 games they have played at home.