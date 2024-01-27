LaMelo Ball is on the injury report for Saturday's game.

UPDATE: LaMelo Ball has been ruled out.

On Saturday evening, the Charlotte Hornets will host the Utah Jazz in North Carolina.

For the game, the Hornets could be without their best player, as 2022 NBA All-Star LaMelo Ball is on the injury report.

Via Charlotte Hornets PR: "LaMelo Ball (R Ankle Soreness) is questionable"

Ball has played in 22 games and is averaging 23.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range.

The Hornets are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 10-33 record in their first 43 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and are 2-8 over their last ten games.

Most recently, the Hornets lost to the Houston Rockets by a score of 138-104.

In 23 minutes of playing time, Ball had 15 points, two rebounds, eight assists and two steals while shooting 6/16 from the field and 2/9 from the three-point range.

Following the Rockets, the Hornets will remain at home to host the New York Knicks on Monday evening.

In North Carolina, they have gone 5-15 in 20 games.

Meanwhile, the Jazz are the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 23-23 record in their first 46 games.

They are 7-3 over their last ten games and most recently defeated the Washington Wizards by a score of 123-108.

Following the Hornets, the Jazz will remain on the road to face off against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday evening at Barclays Center.