UPDATE: LaMelo Ball has been ruled out.

On Monday evening, the Charlotte Hornets will host the New York Knicks in North Carolina.

For the game, the Hornets could be without their best player, as LaMelo Ball is on the injury report.

Ball missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of the lineup (if he doesn't play).

Via Charlotte Hornets PR: "LaMelo Ball (R Ankle Soreness) and Frank Ntilikina (L Hip Discomfort) are questionable"

The 2022 NBA All-Star has played in 22 games and is averaging 23.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range.

Right now, the Hornets are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 10-34 record in their first 44 games.

They are 2-8 over their last ten games and in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

Most recently, the Hornets lost to the Utah Jazz by a score of 134-122.

Following the Knicks, they will remain at home to host DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday evening in North Carolina.

As for the Knicks, they are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-17 record in their first 46 games.

They are 8-2 over their last ten games and are in the middle of a six-game winning streak.

Most recently, the Knicks beat the Miami Heat by a score of 125-109.

Following the Hornets, they will return home to host the Utah Jazz on Tuesday evening at Madison Square Garden.