LaMelo Ball's Injury Status For Hornets-Heat Game
On Thursday evening, the Charlotte Hornets will be in Florida to face off with the Miami Heat.
However, they will be without their best player for the 13th straight game.
All-Star LaMelo Ball remains ruled out with an ankle injury.
Underdog NBA: "LaMelo Ball (ankle) ruled out for Thursday."
Ball averaged 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.6 assists per contest (and made the All-Star Game) in just his second season in the NBA.
The Hornets had started out the season 3-3 in their first six games, but since then, they have gone cold.
They are in the middle of a six-game losing streak and lost their most recent game on Wednesday evening at home by a score of 105-95 to the Portland Trail Blazers.
The one positive is that five players scored in double-digits, and Mason Plumlee had 16 points and 12 rebounds.
It would have been tough for the Hornets to make the postseason with a healthy roster, but now it will be even harder with how long Ball has been out.
In each of the last two seasons, they have lost in the play-in tournament.
As for the Heat, they are coming off a phenomenal season but are off to a slow start.
Currently, they are 4-7 in 11 games and are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.
Jimmy Butler has led the way averaging 20.9 points per contest, and four other players are averaging double-digits.
In their last game, they lost to the Trail Blazers 110-107 on Monday night.