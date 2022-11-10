Skip to main content
LaMelo Ball's Injury Status For Hornets-Heat Game

LaMelo Ball's Injury Status For Hornets-Heat Game

LaMelo Ball has been ruled out for Thursday’s game between the Charlotte Hornets and Miami Heat.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Thursday evening, the Charlotte Hornets will be in Florida to face off with the Miami Heat.     

However, they will be without their best player for the 13th straight game. 

All-Star LaMelo Ball remains ruled out with an ankle injury. 

Underdog NBA: "LaMelo Ball (ankle) ruled out for Thursday." 

Ball averaged 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.6 assists per contest (and made the All-Star Game) in just his second season in the NBA.  

The Hornets had started out the season 3-3 in their first six games, but since then, they have gone cold. 

They are in the middle of a six-game losing streak and lost their most recent game on Wednesday evening at home by a score of 105-95 to the Portland Trail Blazers. 

The one positive is that five players scored in double-digits, and Mason Plumlee had 16 points and 12 rebounds.  

It would have been tough for the Hornets to make the postseason with a healthy roster, but now it will be even harder with how long Ball has been out. 

In each of the last two seasons, they have lost in the play-in tournament. 

As for the Heat, they are coming off a phenomenal season but are off to a slow start. 

Currently, they are 4-7 in 11 games and are in the middle of a two-game losing streak. 

Jimmy Butler has led the way averaging 20.9 points per contest, and four other players are averaging double-digits. 

In their last game, they lost to the Trail Blazers 110-107 on Monday night. 

USATSI_18047769_168388303_lowres
Injuries

LaMelo Ball's Injury Status For Hornets-Heat Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19232867_168388303_lowres
Injuries

LeBron James Injured In Lakers' Loss To Clippers On Wednesday Night

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_13569464_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks And Nets Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18028193_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks And Thunder Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17471061_168388303_lowres
Injuries

LeBron James Announces His Status For Lakers-Clippers Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19338060_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Trae Young's Injury Status For Jazz-Hawks Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_16893318_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Damian Lillard's Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Hornets Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19310594_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Donte DiVincenzo Nearing A Return For Golden State Warriors

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19178310_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Pelicans-Bulls Game On Wednesday

By Brett Siegel