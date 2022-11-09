LaMelo Ball's Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Hornets Game

On Wednesday evening, the Charlotte Hornets are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon, but for the game they will remain without their best player.

All-Star guard LaMelo Ball will his 12th game in a row to start the season (ankle).

Hornets PR: "INJURY UPDATE: @hornets vs POR 11/9 Ball (L Ankle Sprain) out Hayward (L Shoulder Contusion) out Martin (L Quad Soreness) doubtful"

The Hornets come into the night with a 3-8 record in their first 11 contests of the season.

They had started out the season a respectable 3-3 in their first six games but are currently in the middle of a five-game losing streak.

After an overtime win against the Golden State Warriors, they have now lost consecutive games to the Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls, Memphis Grizzlies, Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards.

Coming into the season, they had the roster to compete for a play-in tournament spot, but with Ball being out, they are not a good team.

Last season, the former third-overall pick averaged 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.6 assists per contest.

The Hornets are 2-4 on the road and 1-4 at home.

In each of the last two seasons, they have lost in the play-in tournament.

As for the Trail Blazers, they come into the game with a 7-3 record in their first ten games of the season, and they are 4-1 in the five games they've played on the road.

On Monday night, they beat the Miami Heat in Florida by a score of 110-107.