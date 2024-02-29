LaMelo Ball's Official Injury Status For Bucks-Hornets Game

LaMelo Ball is on the injury report for Thursday's game.

On Thursday evening, the Charlotte Hornets will host Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks in North Carolina.

For the game, the Hornets will be without their best player, as 2022 NBA All-Star LaMelo Ball has been ruled out.

Ball has missed each of the previous 15 games, so this will be his 16th straight out of the lineup.

Via Charlotte Hornets PR: "INJURY UPDATE: @hornets vs MIL 2/29

LaMelo Ball (R Ankle) and Mark Williams (Low Back) are out"

Ball has appeared in 22 games this season and is averaging 23.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range.

The Hornets have had a tough season and are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-43 record in 58 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games and most recently lost to the Bucks (in Milwaukee) by a score of 123-85.

Following the Bucks, the Hornets will travel to Pennsylvania for a matchup with Tobias Harris and the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday evening.

At home, they are 8-21 in 29 games, while they have gone 7-22 in 29 games on the road.

As for the Bucks, they are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 38-21 record in 59 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games and are in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

Following the Hornets, the Bucks will visit the Chicago Bulls on Friday evening.