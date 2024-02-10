LaMelo Ball's Official Injury Status For Grizzlies-Hornets Game

LaMelo Ball has been ruled out for Saturday's game.

On Saturday evening, the Charlotte Hornets will host the Memphis Grizzlies in North Carolina.

For the game, the Hornets will remain without their best player, as 2022 NBA All-Star LaMelo Ball has been ruled out.

Ball has missed each of the previous eight games, so this will be his ninth straight out of the lineup.

Via Underdog NBA: "LaMelo Ball (ankle) listed out Saturday."

Ball has played in 22 games and is averaging 23.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range.

The Hornets are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 10-41 record in 51 games.

They are in the middle of a ten-game losing streak and most recently lost to Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks by a score of 120-84.

Following the Grizzlies, the Hornets will remain at home to host the Indiana Pacers on Monday evening in North Carolina.

At home, they have gone 5-21 in 26 games.

As for the Grizzlies, they are the 13th seed in the Western Conference with an 18-34 record in 52 games.

They are in the middle of a seven-game losing streak and are 3-7 over their last ten games.

On the road, the Grizzlies are 13-15 in 28 games.

Most recently, they lost to the Chicago Bulls by a score of 118-110.

Following the Hornets, they will return home to host Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday evening in Tennessee.