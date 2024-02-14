LaMelo Ball's Official Injury Status For Hawks-Hornets Game

LaMelo Ball is on the injury report for Wednesday's game.

On Wednesday evening, the Charlotte Hornets will host Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks in North Carolina.

For the game, the Hornets will remain without their best player, as LaMelo Ball has been ruled out.

The 2022 NBA All-Star has missed each of the previous ten games, so this will be his 11th straight out of the lineup.

Via RotoWire: "LaMelo Ball: Out through All-Star break"

Ball has played in 22 games and is averaging 23.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range.

The Hornets are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 12-41 record in 53 games.

They are 2-8 over their last ten games but are also in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

Most recently, the Hornets beat the Indiana Pacers by a score of 111-102.

Grant Williams led the way with 21 points.

Following the Hawks, the Hornets will play their next game on February 22 when they visit Jordan Clarkson and the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.

As for the Hawks, they are the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 24-30 record in 54 games.

They are 6-4 over their last ten games and most recently lost to the Chicago Bulls by a score of 136-126.

Following the Hornets, the Hawks will play their next game on February 23 when they host RJ Barrett and the Toronto Raptors at State Farm Arena in Georgia.