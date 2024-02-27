LaMelo Ball's Official Injury Status For Hornets-Bucks Game

LaMelo Ball has been ruled out for Tuesday's game.

On Tuesday evening, the Charlotte Hornets will be in Wisconsin to face off against Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks.

For the game, the Hornets will remain without their best player, as 2022 NBA All-Star LaMelo Ball has been ruled out.

Ball has missed each of the previous 14 games, so this will be his 15th straight out of the lineup.

Via Charlotte Hornets PR: "LaMelo Ball (R Ankle) and Mark Williams (Low Back) are out"

Ball has only played in 22 games but is averaging a fantastic 23.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range.

The Hornets are having a tough season and are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-42 record in 57 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games and most recently lost to the Portland Trail Blazers by a score of 93-80.

Following Tuesday's game, the Hornets and Bucks will face off (again), but in North Carolina, on Thursday evening.

As for the Bucks, they are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 37-21 record in 58 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak and are 5-5 over their last ten games.

Most recently, the Bucks beat Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers by a score of 119-98.

At home, they are 23-7 in 30 games, while the Hornets have gone 7-21 in the 28 games they have played on the road.