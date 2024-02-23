LaMelo Ball's Official Injury Status For Hornets-Warriors Game

LaMelo Ball is on the injury report for Friday's game.

On Friday evening, the Charlotte Hornets will face off against Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

For the game, the Hornets will remain without their best player, as 2022 NBA All-Star LaMelo Ball has been ruled out.

Ball has missed each of the previous 12 games, so this will be his 13th straight out of the lineup.

Via RotoWire: "LaMelo Ball: Remains out Friday"

While Ball has missed significant time, he has been excellent when he's been on the floor.

The 22-year-old is averaging 23.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 22 games.

The Hornets have had a tough season and are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-41 record in 55 games.

They are 4-6 over their last ten games but are also in the middle of a four-game winning streak.

Most recently, the Hornets beat the Utah Jazz (in Salt Lake City) by a score of 115-107.

Following the Warriors, they will visit the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday evening in Oregon.

As for the Warriors, they are the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 28-26 record in 52 games.

They are 8-2 over their last ten games and in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

Following the Hornets, the Warriors remain at home to host Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Sunday at the Chase Center.