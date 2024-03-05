LaMelo Ball's Official Injury Status For Magic-Hornets Game

LaMelo Ball is on the injury report for Tuesday's game.

On Tuesday evening, the Charlotte Hornets will host the Orlando Magic in North Carolina.

For the game, the Hornets will remain without their best player, as 2022 NBA All-Star LaMelo Ball has been ruled out.

Ball has missed each of the previous 18 games, so this will be his 19th straight out of the lineup.

Via Charlotte Hornets PR: "LaMelo Ball (R Ankle), Seth Curry (R Ankle), Cody Martin (L Ankle) and Mark Williams (Low Back) are out."

Ball has only played in 22 games this season but is averaging a very productive 23.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range.

The Hornets have had a tough season and are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-46 record in 61 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games and are also in the middle of a four-game losing streak.

Most recently, the Hornets lost to the Toronto Raptors by a score of 111-106.

Following the Magic, they will play their next game on Friday evening when they visit Kyle Kuzma and the Washington Wizards.

As for the Magic, they are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 35-26 record in 61 games.

They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak and have gone 6-4 over their last ten games.

Following Charlotte, the Magic will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they visit the Washington Wizards.