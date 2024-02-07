LaMelo Ball's Official Injury Status For Raptors-Hornets Game

LaMelo Ball is on the injury report for Wednesday's game.

On Wednesday evening, the Charlotte Hornets will host the Toronto Raptors in North Carolina.

For the game, the Hornets will remain without their best player, as 2022 NBA All-Star LaMelo Ball has been ruled out.

Ball has missed each of the previous six games, so this will be his seventh straight out of the lineup.

Via Charlotte Hornets PR: "LaMelo Ball (R Ankle) and Mark Williams (Low Back) are out"

Ball has played in 22 games and is averaging 23.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range.

The Hornets are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 10-39 record in 49 games.

They have gone 1-9 over their last ten games and are also in the middle of an eight-game losing streak.

Most recently, the Hornets lost to Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers (at home) by a score of 124-118.

Following the Raptors, they will travel to Wisconsin to face off against Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday evening.

As for the Raptors, they are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 17-33 record in 50 games.

They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak and are 2-8 over their last ten games.

Most recently, the Raptors lost to the New Orleans Pelicans by a score of 138-100.

Following the Hornets, they will return home to host Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets on Friday evening in Canada.