Lauri Markkanen's Final Status For Timberwolves-Jazz Game

Lauri Markkanen has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game between the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Utah Jazz are hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves in Salt Lake City on Wednesday evening.

However, they will not have their best player available, as Lauri Markkanen has been ruled out for the second straight contest

Underdog NBA: "Lauri Markkanen (illness) ruled out Friday."

Markkanen is off to a fantastic start to the 2022-23 season.

The former seventh-overall pick is in the middle of a career year with averages of 22.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest in 26 games.

He is also shooting 52.8% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range.

The Jazz have surprised a lot of people by starting out the season 15-12 in their first 27 games.

They are the sixth seed in the Western Conference and 9-4 in 13 games at home.

The west has been tight, so they are only 2.5 games behind the New Orleans Pelicans for the first seed.

In their last game, the Jazz beat the Golden State Warriors 124-123 on Wednesday night at home.

Over the offseason, they traded away franchise cornerstones Rudy Gobert (to the Timberwolves) and Donovan Mitchell (to the Cleveland Cavaliers).

Therefore, this will be the first time Gobert has returned to Salt Lake City as a member of a different team.

The Timberwolves enter the night with a 12-12 record in 24 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the west (1.5 games behind the Jazz).

They are 5-5 in ten games on the road and coming off a 121-115 win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night at home.