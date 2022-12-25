LeBron James' Current Injury Status For Lakers-Mavs Game

LeBron James remains listed as probable for Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks.

On Christmas, the Los Angeles Lakers will be in Texas to take on Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

For the game, LeBron James is on the injury report (ankle), and as of 11:30 Eastern Time, he remains probable.

Since he is probable, the four-time NBA Champion will more than likely be in the starting lineup.

Later this month, James will turn 38, but he is still one of the top ten players in the entire NBA.

He comes into the afternoon with impressive averages of 27.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.2 steals per contest in 24 games.

In addition, the four-time MVP is shooting 49.4% from the field.

Unfortunately, his personal stats have not translated to a lot of winning for the Lakers.

They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak and the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 13-19 record in 32 games.

In their most recent game, they lost 134-130 to the Charlotte Hornets (at home on Friday night).

James played 34 minutes and had 34 points, two rebounds, eight assists and one steal, but the Lakers still lost to one of the worst teams in the NBA (the Hornets are 9-24 and the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference).

As for the Mavs, they come into the day tied for the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 17-16 record in 33 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak and are a very impressive 12-5 in the 17 games they have hosted in Dallas, Texas.